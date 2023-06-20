 
Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a glitzy world premiere in Rome on Monday evening, drawing glowing reviews from critics.

Dead Reckoning Part One continues the story of Ethan Hunt and his team of covert operatives who, in the aftermath of a string of betrayals, prevented a nuclear disaster and saved the world in Fallout.

With a worldwide box office gross of almost $800 million, the 2018 installment became the most financially successful entry in the franchise to date.

As anticipated, the movie received high praise after its premiere, particularly for its remarkable stunts.

Among the most notable displays of daring featured in the promotional material was Cruise's actual motorcycle jump off a cliff.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called it “another winner for the franchise” with production values “through the roof” and “well-defined and exhilarating set pieces.”

Uproxx writer Mike Ryan tweeted “‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on.”

Screenrant’s Joe Deckelmeier wrote: “Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!”

Fandango writer Erik Davis branded it “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining.”

The seventh Mission: Impossible installment will bow in theaters on July 12. 

