 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries
Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr shared a sweet moment with 11-year-old son, Exton, at the end of the trailer for his new docuseries, Downey’s Dream Cars.

The Iron Man actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight  about the appearance as he walked the red carpet with his wife Susan for the series’ premiere at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“He tried to remove that button from the trailer, just for the record,” Susan shared of their son’s cameo, “and I’m like, ‘Trust me, it works.’”

“He’s a scene stealer,” RDJ admitted. “But, you know, that’s cause we gave him the button [at the end of the trailer] in the cut, you know? We edited it for him to win.”

Talking about how the show came to be, the Marvel star explained, “Honestly, I looked around and I had this car collection, and I [realised] it just didn’t really jive with this new direction.”

He continued, “I think a lot of us took during the pandemic... [there was] just more time to think about really how we impact everything. Because, obviously, you know, with all the climate crisis that is going on, weather patterns.”

The show, Downey’s Dream Cars, will follow RDJ as he converts his most prized cars in his collection into more eco-friendly vehicles.

“It was also just a way to do something that I thought was entertaining,” he added. “Because I love car shows, generally speaking, so I thought, ‘I haven't seen them like this.’”

Downey’s Dream Cars will begin streaming on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, on Max.

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal video

Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal
‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire video

‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews video

Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews
Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal video

Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal
Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn video

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team video

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team
Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’

Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’
First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled
Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour video

Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career
Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash

Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life
Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split
Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report