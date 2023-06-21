Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr shared a sweet moment with 11-year-old son, Exton, at the end of the trailer for his new docuseries, Downey’s Dream Cars.



The Iron Man actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the appearance as he walked the red carpet with his wife Susan for the series’ premiere at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“He tried to remove that button from the trailer, just for the record,” Susan shared of their son’s cameo, “and I’m like, ‘Trust me, it works.’”

“He’s a scene stealer,” RDJ admitted. “But, you know, that’s cause we gave him the button [at the end of the trailer] in the cut, you know? We edited it for him to win.”

Talking about how the show came to be, the Marvel star explained, “Honestly, I looked around and I had this car collection, and I [realised] it just didn’t really jive with this new direction.”

He continued, “I think a lot of us took during the pandemic... [there was] just more time to think about really how we impact everything. Because, obviously, you know, with all the climate crisis that is going on, weather patterns.”

The show, Downey’s Dream Cars, will follow RDJ as he converts his most prized cars in his collection into more eco-friendly vehicles.

“It was also just a way to do something that I thought was entertaining,” he added. “Because I love car shows, generally speaking, so I thought, ‘I haven't seen them like this.’”

Downey’s Dream Cars will begin streaming on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, on Max.