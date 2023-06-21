Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man

 
Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford praised his Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom co-star Amrish Puri recently. 

The Hollywood veteran remembered the late Bollywood veteran as a ‘sophisticated’ and ‘charming’ man, reported The Indian Express.

Ford, who is all set to again play the role of archaeologist Indiana Jones for the last time in Indian Jones and Dial of Destiny, co-starred with Puri in a 1984 installment of the franchise directed by Steven Spielberg. 

Puri was featured as a terrifying priest 'Mola Ram' and Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones.

For reportedly said, "His (Puri) actual personality was nothing like the character he played. I enjoyed working with him and I really admire him as he was a sophisticated man.”

Ford also told PTI in a virtual interview that he remembers when the Bollywood legend passed away in 2005 at the age of 72 at a Mumbai Hospital.

For the unversed, Puri was declared an ‘anti-national’ by media for appearing in Temple of Doom at the time; Puri in his autobiography shared a hand-written of the filmmaker Spielberg declaring the actor as “my best villain.”

