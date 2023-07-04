 
menu menu menu

Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine is ‘grasping at straws’

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023


Kevin Costner has requested that his wife Christine Baumgartner vacate their California residence by mid-July.

The Oscar-winning actor and his legal team say in court documents that Baumgartner “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” to prolong her stay at his residence. 

The document filed on June 30 continues, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

Despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that Costner claims requires her to leave within 30 days, Baumgartner has remained in the Santa Barbara compound, which is estimated to be worth $145 million, since filing for divorce on May 1. The deadline for her to vacate the property has now passed.

These latest documents from Costner are in response to his estranged wife’s June 28 filing, in which she stated that his claims that she will not vacate the home are "simply not true," and that she will move out by August 31 if a child support agreement is reached.

The couple shares three children - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 - who were raised in the Santa Barbara compound.

Baumgartner has requested $248,000 per month in child support to set up a "suitable separate household" for the children, a number that Costner has rejected as "inflated." Costner had purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Baumgartner.

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage with the Yellowstone actor, 68, on April 11 citing "irreconcilable differences". 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch