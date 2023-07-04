K-pop rapper Dawn reflects on his relationship with HyunA

Dawn was able to discover a lot about himself in the past couple of years through his relationship

K-pop rapper Dawn gave an interview to Billboard where he reflected on his relationship with his ex-fiance as well as fellow idol, HyunA. The pair began to date back in 2018 after they met while being in the same agency, CUBE Entertainment.

HyunA worked as a soloist and was a former member of the group 4MINUTE meanwhile Dawn was a part of the group PENTAGON. The duo soon received heavy criticism as the general public did not approve of the two idols dating.

However, they soon went public with their relationship, opposing the advice of their agency. “We know that [our relationship] will stick with us but we both thought it would be difficult to see our fans on stage [if we didn’t announce it]. So we wanted to honestly tell our fans who have loved us and showed us their support, and present ourselves confidently and joyfully on stage.”

He admitted that his song Dear My Light was a reflection of his relationship with HyunA, which had ended by that point. “It’s a pretty direct reflection of how I was feeling when I was in love.”

He explained that he didn’t mind facing the hardships that came with their relationship because of HyunA. “I heard someone say once that if you really love someone, then your brain oddly makes you think that your lover is actually you. So, you start cherishing them like you’re cherishing yourself.”

He was able to discover a lot about himself in the past couple of years through his relationship. “And so I believe that what I do for my partner is essentially what I’m doing for the two of us so that’s kind of my selfless attitude when I think about relationships."

