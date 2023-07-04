 
menu menu menu

K-pop rapper Dawn reflects on his relationship with HyunA

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Dawn was able to discover a lot about himself in the past couple of years through his relationship
Dawn was able to discover a lot about himself in the past couple of years through his relationship

K-pop rapper Dawn gave an interview to Billboard where he reflected on his relationship with his ex-fiance as well as fellow idol, HyunA. The pair began to date back in 2018 after they met while being in the same agency, CUBE Entertainment.

HyunA worked as a soloist and was a former member of the group 4MINUTE meanwhile Dawn was a part of the group PENTAGON. The duo soon received heavy criticism as the general public did not approve of the two idols dating.

However, they soon went public with their relationship, opposing the advice of their agency. “We know that [our relationship] will stick with us but we both thought it would be difficult to see our fans on stage [if we didn’t announce it]. So we wanted to honestly tell our fans who have loved us and showed us their support, and present ourselves confidently and joyfully on stage.”

He admitted that his song Dear My Light was a reflection of his relationship with HyunA, which had ended by that point. “It’s a pretty direct reflection of how I was feeling when I was in love.”

He explained that he didn’t mind facing the hardships that came with their relationship because of HyunA. “I heard someone say once that if you really love someone, then your brain oddly makes you think that your lover is actually you. So, you start cherishing them like you’re cherishing yourself.”

He was able to discover a lot about himself in the past couple of years through his relationship. “And so I believe that what I do for my partner is essentially what I’m doing for the two of us so that’s kind of my selfless attitude when I think about relationships."

Watch the music video for 'Dear My Light' below:


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch