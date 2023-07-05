 
menu menu menu

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Janvhi and Varuns Bawaal is set to release on Amazon Prime in July
Janvhi and Varun's 'Bawaal' is set to release on Amazon Prime in July

Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited collaborative project with Varun Dhawan, Bawaal’s official teaser, has been dropped by the makers.

The teaser shows that Varun and Janhvi will be sharing the screen as lovers, but their love story seems very complicated.

The 1-minute, 24-second snippet opens up with the Mili actress walking in a wardrobe shop like a boss lady wearing a red thigh-slit gown. As soon as the Bhediya actor catches a glimpse of her, he immediately falls in love with her at first sight.

However, towards the end of the teaser, their love story doesn’t seem as easy as it looked in the opening.

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the two lovebirds get separated, which is when Janhvi understands the strength and bond of their relationship.

In the teaser, she could be heard saying: “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha.”

Watch teaser:

Reportedly, Varun will be playing a history teacher, named Ajay, who will teach the wrong history to the students, resulting in Bawaal.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously made super hit films like Dangal and Chhichhore.

Bawaal is set to release directly on Amazon Prime on July 21. The tragic love story has been shot extensively in Poland, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and Lucknow, reports News 18.  

More From Showbiz:

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post