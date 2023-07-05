 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Lopez attracts more backlash as she tries to defend launching alcohol brand

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez landed in more trouble after she defended her choice of launching alcohol brand even though her husband Ben Affleck has struggled with alcoholism in the past.

The Mother star addressed her followers who criticized her for launching her alcohol brand, Delola, after previously admitting that she does not drink.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood diva dropped a video addressing her fans in which she said, “So I'm on my way to sneak out to go and get some Delola.”

She revealed that she was having some guests over and needed her Delola drinks for them, adding, “I'm really excited, I love holiday weekends, I love spending time with family and friends and having a little cocktail.”

Defending herself amidst the backlash, she said, “I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, "Oh she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail?" And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time, I didn't drink.”


“A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail.

“I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get (expletive) faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just kind of relax and to let loose a little bit, but always responsibly,” J.Lo revealed.

“I have to tell you, I tried a lot of different things, cocktails, I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved, and so like anything else in my life, I created it myself,” Lopez said.

However, her followers were not convinced by her video and began bashing her in the comment section with one saying, “So awkward when she talks about drinking responsibly and not getting (expletive) faced knowing her husband [suffered] from alcoholism for years.”

“I'm just confused about her talking about alcohol and cocktails when her husband is an alcoholic… who is allegedly in recovery? Makes no sense at all and I find it very difficult to understand,” another remarked.

One comment read, “So sad bc her husband doesn't drink why is she making a point of telling us this?? Who cares… next she'll be selling her cocktail so weird and he doesn't need this either.”

A fourth commentator said, “Hmmm so confused with this video… and how does this help Ben??” while one noted, “Why not respect your husband's sobriety?” 

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies