 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Jennifer Lopez defends the launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans concerns
Jennifer Lopez defends the launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez recently came under fire after launching her alcohol brand despite claiming for years that she didn't drink. 

She has defended her act of launching an alcohol brand.

The music icon's brand name is Delola

Lopez shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she was seen driving to a liquor store and picking up alcohol from her brand.

The video shows her talking on the phone while someone else driving the car. 

She was describing the drinks before going into a store and picking up some bottles.

Metro reports that the video wasn't taken well by fans, who immediately flooded the comment section with criticism of her for launching an alcohol brand after saying that she didn't drink and her husband Ben Affleck's documented struggles with Alcohol.

One of the netizens alleged that the video was staged as according to the person, Lopez wouldn't risk going into the store by herself without security.

Jennifer answered her fans in the video saying that it was true for many years that she didn't drink. 

"But in the last ’10 or 15 years I have been having the occasional cocktail, I do enjoy it," she told.

She insisted that "I do drink responsibly. I don't drink to get s*** faced, I drink to be social but always responsibly."

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol