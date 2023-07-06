Keke Palmer's boyfriend fires off tweet after her revealing dress

A video of Keke Palmer serenading with Usher at an event also went viral

Darius Jackson, the boyfriend of Keke Palmer, publicly called out her skimpy outfit at the Usher Las Vegas residency concert.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," the fitness trainer tweeted the 29-year-old video went viral, where she was seemingly embracing the R&B singer during his performance.

The Nope actor donned a jet-black dress with a matching thong bodysuit.

However, fans did not appreciate Jackson's response as they called him "insecure" and "corny."

"lets be real the real reason why ur mad is because usher just serenaded your gf," one fan commented.

"Telling a grown ass woman what she can and can't wear such corny behavior," another wrote.

"Not u mad as hell u at home with the baby," a third joked.

"All you gotta do is sit there and shut up and you can't even do that. Insecure ***," a fourth person added.

In February, the pair welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis. The singer announced the good news on Instagram.

"We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" she penned the post.

Meanwhile, Palmer and Jackson met in 2021 at a party.