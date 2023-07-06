Amber Heard is ‘hopeful’ to get new projects after movie ‘In the Fire’

Amber Heard is optimistic about her future as she prepares to move ahead in her Hollywood career one year after the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to People Magazine, sources told the outlet that the two have put the brutal defamation trial behind them as the move on in life.

Heard is gearing up for her Hollywood comeback with the movie, In the Fire.

After losing the verdict in court, Heard went under the radar for a few months as she moved to Spain.

During the trial, she had received death threats and had become the subject of cruel internet memes. “She just had to get out of the U.S.,” said a source close to the Aquaman actress, 37. “It felt like too much chaos.”

After moving to Madrid, where she’s settled into a life with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, (whose father she has never revealed), she “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves,” the insider revealed.

Along with In the Fire, Heard will also return as Mera in the superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom slated to release in December.

Both films were shot before the trial, and though she has not booked another role since, “she is hopeful she will get projects,” the Heard source shared who says she was stressed even after the trial. “She is doing much better now.”

The actress made her first formal appearance since the trial at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily last month for the premiere of In the Fire.

“It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love,” Heard told People Magazine at the event. “I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”