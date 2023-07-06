 
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Photo curtesy Page Six
Photo curtesy Page Six 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed at the Fourth of July parade with their two children on Tuesday.

The couple attended the parade near their home in Montecito where Lilibet, seen in public for the first time, and Archie accompanied their parents.

The Duke of Sussex was seen holing his daughter in photos from the parade. 

Prince Harry sported jeans and a green shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Meghan Markle and Prince Archie were also seen at the parade in an exclusive photo obtained by Page Six.

The Duchess of Sussex wore what appeared to be a blue dress and her son sported jeans and a white shirt.

It was the couple's second appearance together since rumors regarding the alleged split started doing the rounds on social media.

As soon as the picture of Harry and Lilibet appeared online, royal fans started claiming that the Duke of Sussex was copying Prince William and his father King Charles by holding his child.

They, however, fell short of explaining whether William and Charles are the only people in the world who have held their children in public.

