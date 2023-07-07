Elizabeth Banks over the moon as she marks key marriage milestone

Elizabeth Banks teased a new shiny ring on her 20th wedding anniversary

Elizabeth Banks has all the right reasons to be happy because it's her 20th wedding anniversary, and she is celebrating with a new gemstone in her collection.



The Cocaine Bear director boasted a marvelous peacock sapphire ring with a halo of pavé diamonds to mark the major milestone in her marriage with Handelman.

"The 20th-anniversary ring," her caption reads as she shared her new jewelry on Instagram Story.

The 49-year-old also shared snaps of their Italian gateway with a boat ride, some stargazing, and a sweet anniversary dessert.

The Spider-Man actor also shared a throwback picture of the couple's wedding.

"Time flies when you're making an amazing life together," Banks swooned.



"20 years. Proudest achievement. Feels like yesterday. Love to all who celebrated with us. Couldn't do it without you."

Banks and Handelman tied the knot in 2003 and have two sons.

Earlier, Julia Roberts celebrated her 21st wedding ceremony by posting a rare picture with her hubby Danny Moder on social media.

The pair in the pic was drunk in love as they shared an intense kiss. The Pretty Woman star captioned the post as "21," with fireworks emojis.