King Charles appeared 'impatient' at Scottish coronation

King Charles III's 'rapid hand-flicking' gestures during his Scottish Coronation ceremony signalled impatience, according to a body language expert.

The 74-year-old monarch, during his historic Edinburgh visit, was presented with a crown, sceptre and sword known as the Honours of Scotland on Wednesday.

The newly crowned king was joined by his wife Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, the event came eight weeks after the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Judi James said all four royal appeared much more relaxed than at the service in May, though noted Charles appeared 'impatient'.



"This appeared to be a more relaxed ceremony for Charles, who shared the spotlight almost evenly with Camilla, William and Kate, meaning his body language projected less of the ongoing signals of tension and anxiety than at his actual coronation and he wore a warm, beaming smile most of the time," Judi told the Mirror.



The body language expert claimed: "He did appear to fuss and fret over Camilla this time, though, and when he did drop the smile and adopt a wary frown with his signature steepled brows, it was when he was turning back in concern to see her get safely in and out of their car or to move to her seat, which was when he also used some of the rapid hand-flicking gestures that tend to signal royal impatience."

"His concern seemed justified as Camilla did appear nervous. Unlike Kate, she lacked the ability to perform a pose of stillness during the service and her constant patting of her hair or the white plume of her hat were self-checking rituals that hinted at ongoing inner anxiety," she added.

On Prince and Princess of Wales's gestures, the expert added: "William and Kate always show signals of attentive listening to each other, and here they did their signature ritual of adding either touch or truncated touch to communicate with both words and non-verbal gestures that show emotion."

"Kate even did her now signature bum-pat gesture and the couple tend to use eye contact and exchange smiles as they speak," she cncluded.