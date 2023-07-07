 
menu menu menu

Rebecca Ferguson confirms filming for 'Silo' season 2 underway amidst writers' strike

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Rebecca Ferguson confirms filming for Silo season 2 underway amidst writers strike
Rebecca Ferguson confirms filming for 'Silo' season 2 underway amidst writers' strike

Apple TV's scifi series Silo, concluded with a unexpected finale that revealed the truth about the Silo and what lies beyond.

Actress Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that filming for Silo season 2 is currently underway and is not impacted by the writers' strike, as scripts were prepared in advance.

Ferguson expressed her excitement for the new season, revealing that it will delve into darker themes and offer a compelling continuation of the story.

"I’ve read the books, but I also know that we deviate a bit from the book to be able to create the narrative that we need to do the show, so I wasn’t sure where [showrunner] Graham [Yost] was going with it. Once I got to that, my head went, “And then what?” I called Graham and went, “Season 2, what’s happening?” He was like, “I haven’t pitched it yet to Apple.” I was like, “I don’t care. What’s happening?” I’m always 10 steps ahead. But I’m in it right now. We’re shooting [season 2], so I’m very excited."

She highlighted the growth of her character, Juliette, as she adapts to the outside world, drawing parallels to a chimpanzee being released from captivity and experiencing the joy, curiosity, and sadness of newfound freedom.

While the release date for Silo season 2 has yet to be announced, fans can expect a more intense and captivating continuation of the series. The first season of "Silo" is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character