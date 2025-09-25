Emma Watson explains how parents' 'painful' divorce shaped her values

Emma Watson credits parents' 'painful' split for shaping her outlook

Emma Watson tugged at some heartstrings, sharing how she escaped the pain of her parents' split and opened up about her quest to 'remain whole' in life.

In a recent chat on On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, the 35-year-old actress shared that she entered into the acting world at an early age as an escape from her parents' "painful" divorce.

"It wasn't just the divorce, it was just the continuing situation of living between two different houses and two different lives and two different sets of values," Emma told the host.

Emma was only five when her parents, Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, parted ways and she was only nine when she starred as Hermione in the Harry Potter film series.

Emma went on to say, "As a child, being aware of 'Hmm, we don't quite have the support we need here for this, we're not quite, like...' It made me a slightly serious child because I had that consciousness. And then when I would go and spend the weekend with my dad, it was a very different set of rules and very different situation."

Her childhood seemed more difficult as both her parent had opposite views and Emma used to get no clear answers. But it became a blessing in disguise.

"The hard part of that was that no one gave me any easy answers. It meant I had to form all of my own opinions myself because there was no consensus, and it made me a critical thinker, for sure," she said.

"And so that was amazing and also really like 'Gosh, okay, I need to decide what I think is important in life and what my opinions are. No one's handing me this.' Maybe it also made me aware of not wanting to be so split and why it's been important to me to try to remain whole in all the different circumstances of my life and ask myself questions of how I can do that best, because I think I experienced as a child that the split is painful," she added.

For the unversed, Emma's parents parted ways in 1995.