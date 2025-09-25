Emma Watson opens up on 'icky' side of movie promotions

Emma Watson reveals behind the scene reality of movie promotions

Emma Watson opened up about pretending friendships in Hollywood during press tours.

During a recent chat on On Purpose podcast, with host Jay Shetty, Emma confessed that movie cast friendships that people see during movie promotions are mostly fake.

"I think that was the other thing that was really difficult about movies," she told the host. "You have to pretend. I think that's the part that starts to feel icky after a while is you have to pretend that you're all best friends."

The Harry Potter went on to say, "You always get asked when you're promoting these big films, 'So do you guys hang out on set and like are you all friends?' And everyone sort of like nods enthusiastically. But the truth is no one has seen each other outside of work, like, very rarely."

One of the reasons Emma shared that it is "mostly because the schedule is insane" and "everyone's so tired that when they get any time off you're going straight back to your hotel room to try and claw in any piece of rest that you possibly can."

But if they do "it's more of a solar eclipse than an everyday situation."

Emma futher noted, "What's so sad, and and I know this isn't just the case for me, but I think people wish they were."

"I think we wish we did have those real connections and we did have that real support. So having to pretend that something exists that you actually really want but don't have is ... pretty grainy in the wound," she added.