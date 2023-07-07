Spine-chilling trailer for ‘The Nun II’ brings Valak back to haunt Sister Irene





Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming addition to The Conjuring universe, The Nun II, which is sure to excite fans once again.

The sequel to the 2018 horror film, The Nun, will see Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) once again confront the demonic presence of Valak (portrayed by Bonnie Aarons).



Directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed horror hits like The Curse of La Llorona (2019) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), the movie is set in 1956 France as strange incidents in a school lead its students to bone-chilling sightings of the Nun.

Written by Akela Cooper, who also penned the well-received horror movies M3GAN and Malignant, the movie will delve deeper into the story of Valak as a demon that “was once an angel”. “Rejected by God” and “stripped of its power,” Valak returns to gain that power back.

Director Chaves spoke about The Nun II’s connection to The Conjuring universe, saying, "Anyone who's a fan of it knows the timeline and this is definitely part of the timeline. There's a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we've peppered through the movie."

The Nun II will bow in theaters on September 18.