Video shows Kate Middleton surprising boy who waved to her

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

A video of Kate Middleton talking to a child is doing the rounds on social media after her appearance at Wimbledon.

In the video, the Princess of Wales is seen wearing the same dress she wore to the tennis match on Tuesday.

The clip shows Kate, accompanied by a man, leaving the venue while waving at a group of people. 

After spotting a child in the group, she abruptly returns and starts talking to the boy about the toy in his hand.

Some people are heard saying "she is just so caring". The Princess then leaves before saying "nice to meet you" to people standing alongside the child.  

Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of Wimbledon.

She sat next to  Roger Federer who received a rapturous reception.

The Swiss was honoured with a special ceremony on Centre Court as he returned to the scene of his incredible success at SW19.

