 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry seems fed up with his new life in the US as he's thinking about a career overhaul after alleged Hollywood snub, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex has 'never been a fan of celebrity life' and will focus on 'passion projects', a culture and brand expert has claimed.

King Charles' younger son Harry will be hoping to steer clear of the limelight in order to focus on personal passion projects, culture and brand expert Rochelle White has told The Mirror.

Rochelle White has claimed that the 38-year-old is "planning to take a step back" from his and Meghan Markle's joint career moves in the entertainment industry as he "has never really wanted to be in the spotlight ".

The expert added: "I feel that this is pretty much on brand for him," she said, adding: "Meghan is used to being in the public eye before she even got with Harry, and I feel that out of both of them, she is the one that everyone would want to speak to and work with."

Meanwhile, Rochelle explained that Harry's wife Meghan Markle's experience in the limelight could help her "become a brand and build on what she started in regards to her blog, The Tig, and build on that".

Rochelle appeared defending the former Suits star at one stage, saying: "No matter what people say, she has got fans and people who are influenced by her style and life, and this could work well."

Turning her thoughts back to Harry, Rochelle acknowledged that he was happily "letting his wife become a celebrity" as he had other desires, adding that "looking at past behaviour, I feel that Harry has never been a fan of the 'celebrity life', and I can see him working and doing things that mean more to him and that he enjoys."

"He's been open enough to make that clear, and I don't want to say he will be doing passion projects, but I don't think it will be far from it,"

This comes after Meghan and Harry's exit from Spotify and Netflix warnings as the video streaming service asked the couple to come up with "more great ideas" if they wanted to take home $ 50 million (£40million) in outstanding fees.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character
Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash