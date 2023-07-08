Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no personal inroads with California’s elite’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘no personal inroads with California’s elite’.

Admissions regarding the struggling relationship the Sussex's are maintaining with California's elite has been weighed in on by commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au she admitted, “After the Sussexes’ Oprah interview in 2021, Beyoncé posted a public message of support for the duchess on her website.”

“Then, in the couple’s Harry & Meghan Netflix series, the duchess is shown receiving a text message from the superstar, a gesture that was only made public courtesy of their cameras. Does the Lemonade star still see the duchess as ‘inspiring’ and ‘courageous’?”

Ms Elser also noted, “Meanwhile, even if La-La Land is not vocally and outwardly supporting Harry and Meghan, what about privately?” she also asked in the middle of her piece.

“Have they made personal inroads and built friendships with California’s elite?” she also asked before signing off.

For those unversed, these questions arose once the couple started getting dragged around by experts, executives and other sources.

Most notably when Spotify’s exec accused the couple of being f****** grifters.