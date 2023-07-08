 
menu menu menu

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Rihanna  previously shared a sweet picture of A$AP Rocky with their first child RZA in Barbados
Rihanna  previously shared a sweet picture of A$AP Rocky with their first child RZA in Barbados

Rihanna flashed her growing baby bump as she spent some alone time in Los Angeles. She donned a laid-back all black get-up which included a cardigan and sweatpants over a bra top.

The Umbrella singer, who is awaiting the arrival of her second child with her beau A$AP Rocky, also donned a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the sun. She stepped out in the West Hollywood heat with a pair of leather loafers with stone detailing on the sole.

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

She matched the red detailing on the sleeve of her cardigan with a bold red lip. To balance out her lip colour, she went for a simple dewy makeup look with a light touch of blush on her cheeks.

She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a tennis necklace while her braided hair was pulled up in a half updo.

The singer previously shared a sweet picture of Rocky with their first child RZA as they took a trip to Barbados, her native country. While staying at a luxurious villa, the trio enjoyed snow cones while playing around in the pool, according to Rihanna’s Instagram posts.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero

Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie

Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie