Selena Gomez looks stunning in tan swimsuit

|July 08, 2023

Selena Gomez posted four photos which showed her spending time with her best friend Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez posted four photos which showed her spending time with her best friend Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez turned heads as she donned a tan swimsuit in a series of brand-new photos posted on her Instagram page. The 30-year-old singer posted four photos on her Instagram which showed her spending time with her best friend Nicola Peltz.

Listen to her track My Mind & Me below:


Although the post had no caption, it showed the pair enjoying spending some time together while on vacation in an unspecified location. The first picture showed the two leaning into each other while pouting at the camera with blue towels covering their legs.

Another picture showed them hugging as Selena smiled at the camera while Nicola flashed a wide smile while they both donned their pyjamas. Selena wore an oversized red sweatshirt with grey bottoms and Nicole wore a black top with the same pair of bottoms.

The last picture showed the Love You Like A Love Song singer as she stood immersed in the pool while posing with a big black dog next to the pool. Although fans of Selena are unsure when she and Nicola exactly became friends, they began to post about each other towards the end of 2022. 

