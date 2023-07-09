Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Bloody Daddy'

Shahid Kapoor has denied being like Kabir Singh in his practical life.

Shahid recently spoke about his most famous protagonist and dark role in Kabir Singh. According to him, his character in the film was neither a hero nor an anti-hero, reports Pinkvilla.

"He is a very cinematic character. It is like Taxi Driver, like Scarface. There is a difference between a ‘hero’ and a ‘protagonist’. Kabir Singh was simply the protagonist of his film, neither a hero nor an anti-hero”, said the Chup Chup Ke actor.

Amidst his statement regarding the role and movie, the actor also stated: "I’m nothing like Kabir Singh in my real life. I don’t drink, I’m very family oriented, and I would never have the guts to raise my hand on any woman.”

“I was brought up by my mother. But as an actor, I have to play different characters, and you don’t have to like them. You should like my performance.”

Over the past few years, the Jab We Met actor has been recognized for playing dark roles.

Shahid Kapoor, besides Kabir Singh, starred in the Amazon Prime web series Farzi which was also a complex role. He also featured in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy.