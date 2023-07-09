 
menu menu menu

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Bloody Daddy
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Bloody Daddy'

Shahid Kapoor has denied being like Kabir Singh in his practical life.

Shahid recently spoke about his most famous protagonist and dark role in Kabir Singh. According to him, his character in the film was neither a hero nor an anti-hero, reports Pinkvilla.

"He is a very cinematic character. It is like Taxi Driver, like Scarface. There is a difference between a ‘hero’ and a ‘protagonist’. Kabir Singh was simply the protagonist of his film, neither a hero nor an anti-hero”, said the Chup Chup Ke actor.

Amidst his statement regarding the role and movie, the actor also stated: "I’m nothing like Kabir Singh in my real life. I don’t drink, I’m very family oriented, and I would never have the guts to raise my hand on any woman.”

“I was brought up by my mother. But as an actor, I have to play different characters, and you don’t have to like them. You should like my performance.”

Over the past few years, the Jab We Met actor has been recognized for playing dark roles.

Shahid Kapoor, besides Kabir Singh, starred in the Amazon Prime web series Farzi which was also a complex role. He also featured in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy.

More From Showbiz:

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'
Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'
Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release
Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports