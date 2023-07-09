 
menu menu menu

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Abhisehk Bachchan was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2
Abhisehk Bachchan was last seen in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2'

Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that he was slapped by a fan in a movie theatre because she didn’t like one of his films.

According to Abhishek, his fan did not like his work in the 2002 film Shararat which is why she slapped him and asked him to stop acting.

A video has been circulating on Reddit where he can be seen promoting Dhoom 3 with Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra.

During the interview, Abhishek revealed: “A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film. She slapped me.”

“She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”

Later, he said: “What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… “

“Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph, and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a few amazing projects in the kitty. He is going to feature in Shoojit Sircar and Remo D’Souza’s film. He also has SSS7 and Ghoomer in the pipeline, reports News 18. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'
Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'
Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release
Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports