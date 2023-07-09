Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhisehk Bachchan was last seen in 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2'

Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that he was slapped by a fan in a movie theatre because she didn’t like one of his films.

According to Abhishek, his fan did not like his work in the 2002 film Shararat which is why she slapped him and asked him to stop acting.

A video has been circulating on Reddit where he can be seen promoting Dhoom 3 with Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra.

During the interview, Abhishek revealed: “A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film. She slapped me.”

“She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embarrassing my father’s name.”

Later, he said: “What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… “

“Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph, and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a few amazing projects in the kitty. He is going to feature in Shoojit Sircar and Remo D’Souza’s film. He also has SSS7 and Ghoomer in the pipeline, reports News 18.