 
menu menu menu

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

During his Love On Tour concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, Harry Styles was unexpectedly struck in the face by a flying object while he was performing on stage. 

This incident comes after the singer was hit by flowers during a previous concert in June, and similar occurrences have been happening to other artists like Bebe Rexha and Ava Max in recent weeks.

A viral Twitter clip shared by Pop Crave captured the moment when the incident took place. In the 10-second video, Harry was walking on stage when a small object flew into the frame, seemingly landing near his left eye. 

Clearly in pain, he winced and instinctively covered his face with his hand. After bending over for a few seconds, he stood upright and continued moving along the stage, still holding his face.

The video was reposted by the Pop Crave account with added text that read, 'Stop throwing s**t at him!!!!!' This incident marks another instance where objects have been thrown at Harry Styles during his performances.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event