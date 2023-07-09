Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

During his Love On Tour concert in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, Harry Styles was unexpectedly struck in the face by a flying object while he was performing on stage.

This incident comes after the singer was hit by flowers during a previous concert in June, and similar occurrences have been happening to other artists like Bebe Rexha and Ava Max in recent weeks.

A viral Twitter clip shared by Pop Crave captured the moment when the incident took place. In the 10-second video, Harry was walking on stage when a small object flew into the frame, seemingly landing near his left eye.

Clearly in pain, he winced and instinctively covered his face with his hand. After bending over for a few seconds, he stood upright and continued moving along the stage, still holding his face.

The video was reposted by the Pop Crave account with added text that read, 'Stop throwing s**t at him!!!!!' This incident marks another instance where objects have been thrown at Harry Styles during his performances.