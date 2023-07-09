Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Mary-Kate Olsen is now feeling better and happier at age 37 after going through a lot more struggles in her life.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever.”

The source told the outlet, “She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last.”

Reportedly, Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, began their Hollywood career from Full House, and played the part of Michelle Tanner on the hit series from 1987-1995.

Later, the twin sisters launched their own production company at age 10.

Even though achieving success at such a young age, Mary-Kate confessed limelight is just not a real thing.

“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” revealed Mary-Kate, who also suffered from an eating disorder as a teen.

She disclosed, “I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.”

Earlier, Mary-Kate was rumoured to be in a relationship with late Heath Ledger.

The source mentioned when he was found unconscious in his bedroom due to drug overdose, his masseuse called the actress before phoning 911.

Mary-Kate then moved on with banker Olivier Sarkozy and tied the knot in 2015. Later the former couple divorced each other and reached settlement in January 2021.