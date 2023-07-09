 
menu menu menu

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Mary-Kate Olsen is now feeling better and happier at age 37 after going through a lot more struggles in her life.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Mary-Kate has faced more struggles than most her age, but she worked on herself and is now healthier and happier than ever.”

The source told the outlet, “She’s even telling friends, ‘I’m finally happy!’ It’s nice to see her feeling secure at last.”

Reportedly, Mary-Kate and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, began their Hollywood career from Full House, and played the part of Michelle Tanner on the hit series from 1987-1995.

Later, the twin sisters launched their own production company at age 10.

Even though achieving success at such a young age, Mary-Kate confessed limelight is just not a real thing.

“I look at old photos of me, and I don’t feel connected to them at all,” revealed Mary-Kate, who also suffered from an eating disorder as a teen.

She disclosed, “I would never wish my upbringing on anyone.”

Earlier, Mary-Kate was rumoured to be in a relationship with late Heath Ledger.

The source mentioned when he was found unconscious in his bedroom due to drug overdose, his masseuse called the actress before phoning 911.

Mary-Kate then moved on with banker Olivier Sarkozy and tied the knot in 2015. Later the former couple divorced each other and reached settlement in January 2021.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event