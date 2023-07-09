 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle read like a 'Saturday Night Live sketch', experts say

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for reading like a ‘Saturday Night Live sketch’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued her accusatory claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the entire converastion off by pointing out how, “The glaring problem that has become apparent is that they have little to say – and what they do have, reads like a draft Saturday Night Live sketch deemed too stupid: Harry interviewing Putin about his childhood emotional boo-boos; Meghan helming a retelling of Miss Havisham’s story that would ‘recast the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society’.”

According to a report by News.com.au she believes, “The trap that they and Netflix and Spotify all fell into was assuming that the otherworldly magic of their royal status was immutable and would not evaporate with time; that their royal status would keep people glued and streaming.”

Or that “That they would not slip from can’t-look-away cultural supernovas to predictable figures that fail to really hold the public’s attention or respect.”

