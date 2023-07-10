Ferne McCann and Lorri Haines welcome daughter into the world

Ferne McCann has welcomed her second daughter into the world.

The ex-TOWIE star, 32, welcomed a baby girl with her businessman fiancé Lorri Haines, 31, on Thursday.

She announced the joyous news on Instagram on Sunday, with a black-and-white video of her little one.

Ferne, her daughter Sunday and Lorri then all placed their hands on top of the little girl's tummy.

Captioning the video, she wrote: 'It’s a girl 06.07.23'.

She set the video to a cover of Shaggy’s hit song Angel, with lyrics that go: ‘Girl, you’re my angel. You’re my darling angel. Closer than my peeps you are to me, baby.’

Her famous friends rushed to the comments to give their congratulations to the couple, including some of her TOWIE co-stars.

Jess Wright wrote: 'Congratulations' with a slew of heart emojis, while Mario Falcone said: 'Massive congratulations to you all, a little friend for Cali '.

Ferne has daughter Sunday, five, from a previous relationship with jailed acid attacker Arthur Collins. Lorri also has a son named Noah, who the same age as Sunday with his ex partner.