 
menu menu menu

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale 

Comedian Matt Rife is seemingly moved on from his fling with actress Lucy Hale as he found love with another actress.

The studly stand-up, who is known for his quick-witted shows shared online, is now dating Find Me In Paris actress Jessica Lord, 24, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that the comic is “smitten, and pulling out all the stops to see her amidst his career taking off.”

Rife quickly climbed the fame ladder after he shot his first special in 2021, and he’s already booked for a three-night stand at Radio City Music Hall in early 2024.

Per the sources cited by Page Six, Rife is on a busy tour, but makes sure that any downtime he has, he spends with her — even if it takes long car rides for just a short period of time together.

Lord is known for her teen drama, Find Me in Paris, which is streaming on Hulu.

Rife is known to have dated famous celebrities in the past. He was previously involved with Kate Beckinsale. In 2019, he said that he dated the Underworld actress for a year when she was 43 and he was 21 (around 2017), and that the relationship was “complicated, for sure”. “A lot of ups and downs,” he added.

Meanwhile, back in April, Rife told GQ, “I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace. But when I’m touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it’s incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year video

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi