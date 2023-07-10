Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife is seemingly moved on from his fling with actress Lucy Hale as he found love with another actress.

The studly stand-up, who is known for his quick-witted shows shared online, is now dating Find Me In Paris actress Jessica Lord, 24, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that the comic is “smitten, and pulling out all the stops to see her amidst his career taking off.”

Rife quickly climbed the fame ladder after he shot his first special in 2021, and he’s already booked for a three-night stand at Radio City Music Hall in early 2024.

Per the sources cited by Page Six, Rife is on a busy tour, but makes sure that any downtime he has, he spends with her — even if it takes long car rides for just a short period of time together.

Lord is known for her teen drama, Find Me in Paris, which is streaming on Hulu.

Rife is known to have dated famous celebrities in the past. He was previously involved with Kate Beckinsale. In 2019, he said that he dated the Underworld actress for a year when she was 43 and he was 21 (around 2017), and that the relationship was “complicated, for sure”. “A lot of ups and downs,” he added.



Meanwhile, back in April, Rife told GQ, “I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace. But when I’m touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it’s incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.”