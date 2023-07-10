 
menu menu menu

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Johnny Depp pays visit to his beloved poet Dylan Thomas Birthplace in Welsh town
Johnny Depp pays visit to his beloved poet Dylan Thomas' Birthplace in Welsh town

In a pleasant turn of events, Johnny Depp surprised locals of the peaceful Welsh neighborhood known as Cwmdonkin Drive by paying an impromptu visit to the birthplace of his beloved poet Dylan Thomas.

The 60-year-old, who was touring with his rock band Hollywood Vampires, expressed that he was still feeling elated after visiting the home of the rebellious poet in the Uplands district of Swansea.

Sporting a crocheted hat, sunglasses, and an array of jewelry, Depp explored the petite dwelling located at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, which was once the childhood home of the author.

He told Nation Cymru: “I'm still floating a little having been in the room where Under Milk Wood began and so many poems were written. So dumbfounded.”

“It's such a strong... doing this visit you get to see where his thoughts came from and it's a lot to take in if you're a fiend like I am.”

“My older brother when I was a kid, he turned me onto all these writers I wasn't ready for when I was 10, 12.”

“Dylan Thomas, the first he gave me as a kid was Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, so that was the first and then of course all the poetry, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, all the stuff that just takes your head apart.”

The Birthplace of Dylan Thomas is a "living museum" that commemorates the achievements and existence of the distinguished Welsh poet and author, Dylan Thomas, who hailed from Swansea.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show video

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday