Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp pays visit to his beloved poet Dylan Thomas' Birthplace in Welsh town

In a pleasant turn of events, Johnny Depp surprised locals of the peaceful Welsh neighborhood known as Cwmdonkin Drive by paying an impromptu visit to the birthplace of his beloved poet Dylan Thomas.

The 60-year-old, who was touring with his rock band Hollywood Vampires, expressed that he was still feeling elated after visiting the home of the rebellious poet in the Uplands district of Swansea.

Sporting a crocheted hat, sunglasses, and an array of jewelry, Depp explored the petite dwelling located at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive, which was once the childhood home of the author.

He told Nation Cymru: “I'm still floating a little having been in the room where Under Milk Wood began and so many poems were written. So dumbfounded.”

“It's such a strong... doing this visit you get to see where his thoughts came from and it's a lot to take in if you're a fiend like I am.”

“My older brother when I was a kid, he turned me onto all these writers I wasn't ready for when I was 10, 12.”

“Dylan Thomas, the first he gave me as a kid was Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, so that was the first and then of course all the poetry, Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night, all the stuff that just takes your head apart.”

The Birthplace of Dylan Thomas is a "living museum" that commemorates the achievements and existence of the distinguished Welsh poet and author, Dylan Thomas, who hailed from Swansea.