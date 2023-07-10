 
Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Kate Middletons edited picture becomes target of lewd comments

A coordinated Twitter campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was exposed by Bot Sentinel, an analytic service that got suspended on Twitter, in January last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only members of  the British royal family who have been at the receiving end of unfair criticism and  propaganda.

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, has also been targeted online by anti-monarchists and those who admire Meghan Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales was recently ridiculed when what her supporters say an edited picture was widely circulated.

Kate Middletons edited picture becomes target of lewd comments

Inappropriate remarks were passed by scores of social media users about the appearance of the future Queen consort in the undated picture.

Meghan has spoken up against online abuse multiple times since her departure from the royal family while Kate Middleton has to follow the royal family's rule that says "never complain explain".

Royal fans say it's inappropriate to target a person who can't publicly respond to anything negative that is spread online against her.  

While Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have avoided from directly attacking Kate Middleton in their media appearances, they have suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales were also responsible for the situation that led to their departure from the United Kingdom.    



