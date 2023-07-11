Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos

Paris Hilton has recently shared a glimpse of her “precious” bond with her “beautiful nieces” on social media.



On July 11, the reality star took to Instagram and posted a slew of snapshots with her three nieces, who are daughters of her siblings Nicholai Olivia Rothschild and Barron Hilton II.

In the photos, Paris could be seen wearing a black gown and exuding elegance along with her nieces, Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, Theodora Marilyn Rothschild, and Milou Alizee Hilton, donning white long frocks.

In the caption, the socialite as well as doting aunt wrote, “Cherishing precious memories with my beautiful nieces.”

Paris continued, “Being an aunt brings me so much happiness, and it fills my heart with so much love.”

While showing affection to her niece, the mother of five-month-old son, Phoenix, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum, also hinted at “dreaming” of having a daughter in the future.

“Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with,” she concluded.

Following his post, Taylor Hilton commented, “Most iconic aunt ever.”



To this, Paris replied, “Thank you love.”

Tessa June Hilton said, “Aww you have to send me these! Love seeing Milou with her cousins and auntie.”

Meanwhile, last week, Paris also posted a photo with her son on a stroller walking in the park, captioning it, “Mommy Day in the Park.”