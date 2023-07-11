Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet is shown playing Willy Wonka in the first trailer for his upcoming movie titled "Wonka".



The actor follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp to play a younger version of the famed candy maker.



Directed by Paul King from a screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby, "Wonka" is an upcoming musical fantasy film.

The film, out in December, is set before the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", starring Wilder as Wonka in an adaptation of Dahl's beloved 1964 book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".



"('Wonka') tells the wild and wonderful story of Willy Wonka... what chocolate means to him and why he's so driven to become this extraordinary chocolate maker," Director Paul King said at a press preview of the trailer, adding he wanted to stay "true" to Dahl's book when writing the script.

"(He) is a very interesting, beguiling character and it seemed really interesting to dive a little deeper into him and try and come up with something that perhaps Roald Dahl might have approved of if he'd ever tried to write a prequel."

Dahl's book told the story of impoverished Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's chocolate factory alongside other children - the greedy Augustus Gloop, gum-loving Violet Beauregarde, spoiled Veruca Salt and television addict Mike Teevee.

The new movie sees Wonka arriving in a fictional European city, which is home to master chocolatiers. Like Wilder, and Depp in the 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", Chalamet is dressed in Wonka's top hat and long jacket.