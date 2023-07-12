Royal family's secret place to enjoy parties revealed

A place where members of the royal family and their friends feel safe to spend time and enjoy parties has been revealed.

Oswalds, the most exclusive club in the UK which, in just a few short years, has established itself as a favourite not just with the aristocracy, but with members of the royal family itself.

The club seems to be a favourite place for the royal family to enjoy some parties as some royals are often seen spending time there.



It has become a home for many of the royals as members of the royal family enjoyed a night out at the club on the eve of the coronation. The evening before the crowning ceremony saw Mike and Zara Phillips join Beatrice, Eugenie, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at the club.

Sophie, 58, was recently seen dining with pals at Oswalds. Owned by Robin Birley, the club has become a favourite with members of the royal family. The Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed while stepping out of the club onto a rainy London street.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children are seen going to the place.



As per reports, Eugenie celebrated her birthday there, Prince William celebrated Christmas. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie frequent Oswalds.

Prince and princess of Wales were reportedly among the first to visit. They were followed by everyone from Andrew and his daughters to Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and their children.



‘As well as providing elegant, relaxed surroundings, the key thing that that club's owner guarantees is discretion.

The club is owned by British entrepreneur Robin Birley, who also owns and runs 5 Hertford Street, nearby - where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had their first date.

Opened in 2018, the private members club is named after Robin Birley's grandfather, Sir Oswald, a royal portraitist. His late grandfather's photo hangs proudly behind the reception desk, according to Tatler.