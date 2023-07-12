 
menu menu menu

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: I worked so hard’

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: I worked so hard’
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: I worked so hard’

Britney Spears recently turned to social media to weigh in on her book writing journey, as well as the effort she had to put in to make it a reality.

The singer-songwriter shared all her thoughts in a reel that has been shared to Instagram.

In the post, Spears started by offering fans an update, and explaining how she’s “worked her a** off” in recent months.

She was quoted saying, “Ok guys so just got finished with my book. Its coming out very soon,” and “I worked my a** off” for it.

Later on, into the reel she also went on to admit the journey it took to put pen to paper when writing the entire piece.

Per her admissions, “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done so you guys better like it” but “if you don’t that’s cool too,” she even added in the middle of her claim.

The star even slipped in a cute rhyme and said, “Jamaca, [inadible] take it to Bermuda, Bahama come on pretty mama.”

But before signing off she also added in a little plea, and added, “I’m out of here so bye guys, hope you like the book.”

This announcement came shortly after experts and insiders started offering insights into what might be featured in the book, from her public breakdown to having her children taken away, and even the conservatorship.   

More From Entertainment:

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations
Jennifer Lopez steps out in style as she receives backlash after launching alcohol brand video

Jennifer Lopez steps out in style as she receives backlash after launching alcohol brand
Emily Blunt announces she’s taking acting break to focus on kids after ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt announces she’s taking acting break to focus on kids after ‘Oppenheimer’

Zayn Malik finally spills beans about his departure from 'One Direction'

Zayn Malik finally spills beans about his departure from 'One Direction'
‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern

‘Super: Legacy’ ropes in Nathan Fillion as the new Green Lantern
Brad Pitt receives support from Ines De Ramon amid legal war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt receives support from Ines De Ramon amid legal war with Angelina Jolie

Sukihana 'abnormal' behaviour leaves Twitter in shock

Sukihana 'abnormal' behaviour leaves Twitter in shock

'Wonka' would earn Chocolate Factory author blessings

'Wonka' would earn Chocolate Factory author blessings

Britney Spears new book is a perfect 'storm in waiting'

Britney Spears new book is a perfect 'storm in waiting'
Billie Eilish transforms into Barbie for new music video

Billie Eilish transforms into Barbie for new music video
Shakira, Lewis Hamilton get cozy in secret night out after British Grand Prix

Shakira, Lewis Hamilton get cozy in secret night out after British Grand Prix
Why Kanye West sticks to Bianca Censori? The 'secret' out

Why Kanye West sticks to Bianca Censori? The 'secret' out
Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and being role model for daughter Khai

Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood and being role model for daughter Khai
Sarah Ferguson delights fans with latest post amid cancer treatment

Sarah Ferguson delights fans with latest post amid cancer treatment
Royal family's secret place to enjoy parties revealed

Royal family's secret place to enjoy parties revealed