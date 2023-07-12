Barbie and Oppenheimer set to create buzz as fans flock to theaters for a crossover double feature

Barbie and Oppenheimer set to captivate audiences as fans purchased tickets

The upcoming box office clash between Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is generating significant fan excitement, resulting in a promising opening weekend for both films.

Despite belonging to distinct genres, AMC Theaters has already sold over 20,000 tickets for moviegoers eager to catch both films over the opening weekend. Moreover, fans are planning to enjoy a double feature by watching both movies on the same day after their release on July 21.

Elizabeth Frank, the Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming at AMC, expressed her enthusiasm in a statement provided to Variety.

She stated, "That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales."

"We are thrilled to see this momentum," she exclaimed, according to Variety.



Frank also revealed that AMC witnessed a 33% increase in guests who opted for a personalized double feature by purchasing tickets to both films between last Friday and Monday.