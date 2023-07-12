 
menu menu menu

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall has shared some interesting facts about her Masked Singer co-judge in her latest interview.

Ross shared details of his salary with her while they worked on the show.

The TV star, 55, told The Sun that Jonathan wanted to try and protect her from a possible gender pay gap while working on the series and so was transparent.

She called him the 'nicest man and an ally of women' for having the discussion with her when the show launched in 2020.

Davina told the publication: 'When I got my job, Jonathan called me and said: ''This is what I'm being paid'.

'I think you and I should get paid the same amount'.'

Davina went on to say that there wasn't a 'huge discrepancy between her salary and Jonathan's'.

She added: 'But he wanted to make sure there wasn't and I love him for that.'

Comedian Mo Gilligan, 35, and singer Rita Ora, 32, make up the rest of the Masked Singer panel.

It comes as Davina is set to host 'middle aged' Love Island in a new ITV show called My Mum, Your Dad.

More From Entertainment:

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news
Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya video

Tom Holland makes wise decision about his WEIGHT IN GOLD’ relationship with Zendaya
‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

‘Mission Impossible’ fans face major disappointment at New York premiere

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon

Emily Blunt opens up about her equation with friend, neighbour Matt Damon
‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne shares rare insight into his bond with son Bear
Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’

Britney Spears breaks silence on ‘The Woman In Me’: 'I worked so hard’
Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her

Ferne McCann shares the cutest picture yet of her "Angel Baby"
'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?

'Oppenheimer' clash with 'Barbie' in theatres displeases Christopher Nolan?
Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations video

Peter Andre wants justice from court as Katie Price's mother makes serious allegations