Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall has shared some interesting facts about her Masked Singer co-judge in her latest interview.

Ross shared details of his salary with her while they worked on the show.

The TV star, 55, told The Sun that Jonathan wanted to try and protect her from a possible gender pay gap while working on the series and so was transparent.

She called him the 'nicest man and an ally of women' for having the discussion with her when the show launched in 2020.

Davina told the publication: 'When I got my job, Jonathan called me and said: ''This is what I'm being paid'.

'I think you and I should get paid the same amount'.'

Davina went on to say that there wasn't a 'huge discrepancy between her salary and Jonathan's'.

She added: 'But he wanted to make sure there wasn't and I love him for that.'

Comedian Mo Gilligan, 35, and singer Rita Ora, 32, make up the rest of the Masked Singer panel.

It comes as Davina is set to host 'middle aged' Love Island in a new ITV show called My Mum, Your Dad.