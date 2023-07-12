Hayley Atwell reveals Tom Cruise was her ‘health-and-safety guy’ on ‘MI 7’ set

File Footage

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star Hayley Atwell opened up about filming challenging stunts in the hotly released action-thriller and how Tom Cruise helped her during shoot.



The Black Mirror star revealed how she filmed a white-knuckle car chase scene in the Christopher McQuarrie directorial and the role the Top Gun icon played in it.

As per USA Today, the movie star said, “Sitting in the passenger seat was certainly the easiest of the two, but driving was probably the most fulfilling because of how challenging I found it.”

Recounting one of the most stressful days on shoot, Atwell said a scene in which the audience will see her speeding by the Wedding Cake monument, she said, "so the stakes are pretty high in terms of not wanting to damage any buildings or people."

“To not be able to see properly, drifting, being in Rome handcuffed to a man in a passenger seat where he doesn't particularly like to be, while I'm trying to work out what he's communicating to me was like firing on all cylinders and having to be super-awake,” Atwell added.

Atwell further shared that while filming the signature and near to impossible stunts, the Hollywood hunk is “very cautious, very much the health-and-safety guy.”

“Every time we got into a car, he'd go, ‘Look, let's say out loud all the dangerous spots we can see,’” she shared adding that they also sought to hit "that sweet spot where we are adrenalized as we're doing it."

While talking about the lessons she took from the superstar himself, Atwell said, “always be the student,” adding, “which means that you end up never taking it for granted or think you've mastered something.”

Atwell and Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, released on July 12, 2023, has been garnering only positive reviews so far.