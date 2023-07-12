 
Matt Damon opens up about ‘falling into a depression’ due to a particular movie

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Oppenheimer star Matt Damon has recently opened up about “falling into a depression” while filming a movie which he knew would not turn out be the way he wanted it.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, the Bourne Identity actor rejected naming the movie in question.

The Good Will Hunting actor revealed, “Without naming any particular movies... sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it.”

“And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them,” stated the Downsizing actor.

Matt recalled his wife Luciana Barroso “pulling him up” because he “fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

Sharing his wife’s reaction to his “depression”, the actor disclosed, “She just said, ‘We’re here now’”.

“You know, and it was like... I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.”

“And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Matt will next be seen starring in Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan while other stars include Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Casey Affleck.

The movie is slated to release in cinemas on July 21.

