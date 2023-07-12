 
Lizzo debuts hijab look as fans welcome her to Perth

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Lizzo surprises followers with as she dons a hijab on Emirates flight to Perth
Lizzo – American rapper and activist, surprised her fans as she donned the hijab for her flight from Amsterdam to Perth on Wednesday.

The About Damn Time singer took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of her in a hijab. In the first photo, the singer appears to be resting in her seat during her flight. She donned a brown patterned scarf complete with a hijab cap.

Lizzo had minimal make-up on as she relaxed during the flight. The second photo shows the rapper, who is also a body-positivity activist, in a face mask and under-eye patches as she prepared for her shows in Perth, Australia.

The singer's fans were excited to welcome her to Perth, one excited fan even wrote that they’re skipping an exam to see the singer live: “Yessss. I can’t wait to see you in Melbourne. IM LEGIT SKIPPING MY YEAR 11 ENGLISH EXAM FOR YOU lollll. Jeopardizing my whole career but it’s all worth it”

Excited Muslim fans complemented the singer on the look, with one writing: “Sister Lizzo a stunner mashallsh”

Another wrote, “Giving hijabi vibes. I like to see that”

A third fan joked: “Are we going to Islam?”

Australian beauty influencer Matt Hey commented: “ICONICCCCC”

Lizzo is traveling to Australia for her shows as she continues her The Special Tour in support of her fourth studio album Special.

