Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Margot Robbie once again nailed another iconic Barbie moment for the London premiere for the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed film held on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023.

The stellar look was this time inspired by the Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll which came out in 1960, via Elle.

The Birds of Prey actress, 33, was dressed in a pale pink custom Vivienne Westwood corset gown with a white trimmed neckline, which had a rosette at her hip attached to the flowing train. The gown also included a huge off-the-shoulder ruffled collar and white opera-length gloves.

For her accessories, Robbie was decked with a triple strand pearl choker and single pearl studs. Her hair was styled in a loose yet elegant up-do. Her makeup was kept sophisticated with a shimmery eye look and a pink lip, similar to the Mattel doll.

For the promotions of the Barbie movie, the Aussie actress has been wearing custom reimaginings of the doll’s most famous looks. The Babylon star has been working with her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, with whom she commissioned multiple designer outfits inspired by the famous doll’s iconic looks over the years.

Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling was dressed in a pastel green suit with a white button-down, completing the look with white shoes.

Meanwhile, Gerwig also arrived in theme in a shimmering pink gown with paired with a bedazzled clutch and a glittering choker.

Previously, Robbie paid homage to another Barbie from the ’60s, Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture strapless gown, for the film’s Los Angeles premiere over the weekend.

