 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Kim Kardashians heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian expressed her lingering sentiment towards her past relationship with Kanye West in a recent episode of The Kardashians

The 42-year-old reality star, in the process of finalizing her divorce from the rapper, opened up about grieving the person her ex-husband used to be before his involvement in frequent controversies.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Kim was seen sorting through musical equipment that appeared to belong to Kanye in a storage warehouse. Reflecting on the situation, she admitted, "This is me holding onto the Kanye that I know. But when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks and that's what's hard."

During the previous episode, Kim had an emotional moment with her sister Khloé Kardashian, discussing Kanye's outbursts. She expressed her frustration, saying, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do."

Kim and Kanye officially divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. They tied the knot in 2014 and expanded their family with three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour