Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian expressed her lingering sentiment towards her past relationship with Kanye West in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The 42-year-old reality star, in the process of finalizing her divorce from the rapper, opened up about grieving the person her ex-husband used to be before his involvement in frequent controversies.

In a preview for the upcoming episode, Kim was seen sorting through musical equipment that appeared to belong to Kanye in a storage warehouse. Reflecting on the situation, she admitted, "This is me holding onto the Kanye that I know. But when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks and that's what's hard."

During the previous episode, Kim had an emotional moment with her sister Khloé Kardashian, discussing Kanye's outbursts. She expressed her frustration, saying, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do."

Kim and Kanye officially divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter, North, in June 2013. They tied the knot in 2014 and expanded their family with three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.