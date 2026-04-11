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Bruno Mars marks another milestone with special honour at iconic Strip

Bruno Mars is honored in Las Vegas with a street named after him and a major donation to the city

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Bruno Mars marks another milestone with special honour at iconic Strip
Bruno Mars marks another milestone with special honour at iconic Strip

Bruno Mars is celebrating a big moment in his career, as Las Vegas found a special way to honor the singer and his journey with the city.

Known for lighting up the Strip with his performances over the years, Mars became a familiar name in the entertainment scene there.

To mark this connection, a street on the Las Vegas Strip has now been named Bruno Mars Drive.

The moment was celebrated in a lively way, with a parade moving along the Strip.

The Talking to the Moon hitmaker joined the convoy as it passed famous spots like the Bellagio Fountains before reaching near Park MGM, a place closely linked to his success.

Since 2016, the music icon performed over 120 shows at the venue, building one of the most successful residencies the city has seen.

During the ceremony, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson also presented him with a special proclamation, declaring Bruno Mars Day, along with a key to the Strip.

Along with the celebrations, Mars chose to give back as well as he announced a $1 million donation to support a new children’s hospital in Las Vegas, showing his connection to the community goes beyond music.

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