Harry Styles 'escapes tragedy' during Zoe Kravitz outing: Fans react

Harry Styles narrowly avoids a potentially costly mishap during his latest casual outing with Zoe Kravitz.

On Friday, April 10, the former One Direction star stepped out on the streets of Rome, Italy, together with the Blink Twice director.

In a short video posted on one of the fans’ accounts, @HS_News_, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was seen navigating his way in a crowded street during the nighttime.

Behind the camera an excitedly reacting admirer’s voice could be heard, apparently saying something in French or Spanish.

"almost bumped into Harry Styles,” the text read over the video.

While the person who captured the moment can’t stop geeking out over the fact that they were about to bump into the singer, online followers caught something that could have been turned into a tragedy.

While making his way through the streets, the Golden singer’s yellow-coloured phone was seen in his back pocket.

Someone could easily take it out and steal it which sparked concern among onlookers who feared the worst.

Thankfully, disaster was averted—this time, leaving fans on edge

However, this was the fans reaction with one writing on X, “That man walks around with his phone exposed, begging for someone to steal it.”

Another agreed, “Omg that is the first thing I thought! It doesn’t exactly blend with his clothes either! Lol.”

A third concerned fan wrote, “Hide your phone omg ???”

A fourth expressed, “His phone in the pocket just like that in a crowded street- place i am like is it safe?”

“Is there Paddy following checking on them? Even from far? Idk it makes me nervous idc,” they added.

For the unversed, Styles and Kravitz have been dating publicly since 2025 with repeated Rome sightings.