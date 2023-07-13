Pedro Pascal bags 'three different nominations' at Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 18

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal has become prominent name this year's Emmys as he has bagged three different nominations for three different performances.

With this latest development, Pascal got himself labeled as a 'three-time nominee' from no Emmy nominations.

The 48-year-old actor first got nominated into the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us. The other cast members in the TV series include Bella Ramsey, who also received a nomination in the same category for Lead Actress.

On the other hand, Pascal earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He is the only Saturday Night Live (SNL) host to be nominated in the category this year.

The Narcos actor bagged his third nomination for narrating CNN’s documentary series, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World. The series showcases the diverse landscapes of South America.

His documentary series stands in the nominations against Angela Bassett for Good Night Oppy, Barack Obama for Working: What Do All Day, Morgan Freeman for Our Universe and Mahershala Ali for Chimp Empire.

The big Emmy Awards for this year are set to take place on September 18, reports Entertainment Weekly.