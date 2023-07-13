 
menu menu menu

Prince Louis to become the ‘new Prince Harry’: ‘The risk is real’

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Experts have just sparked fears surrounding Prince Louis’ future, as well as the chances of him becoming the second Prince Harry.

The CEO of National Family Mediation (NFM), Sarah Hawkins weighed in on these warnings.

She weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Express UK.

There, she started everything off by saying, “There’s always the risk that Louis will see what has happened to his uncle and worry that the same fate will befall him.”

“Mediation can help work through such issues amongst adults, which can only be a positive for all concerned,” she also added.

Ms Hawkins also added, “There’s always the risk that Louis will see what has happened to his uncle and worry that the same fate will befall him."

"Mediation can help work through such issues amongst adults, which can only be a positive for all concerned," she also weighed in before signing off.

For those unversed ,these fears have been brought forward in response to fears from Kate Middleton herself, who worries that Princess Charlotte may also be left in the dust.

According to an insider close to News.com.au, “Kate is navigating everything very carefully."

Mainly because "she wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum.” 

More From Entertainment:

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set video

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour