K-pop soloist Jessi reveals her feelings about former boss PSY

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

In her usual way, Jessi was open and honest about her thoughts and shared her true feelings with her fans
K-pop soloist Jessi sat down with actor and rapper Dumbfounded for the podcast Fun With Dumb where she touched upon her thoughts on her old boss as well as the Gangnam Style singer, PSY.

In her usual way, the singer and rapper was open and honest about her thoughts and shared her true feelings with her fans. She left her agency P Nation, which was founded by PSY, last year without much of an explanation. She only left fans with the words: “the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time.”

In April of 2023, she revealed that she had signed on with Jay Park’s agency MORE VISION. When holding a solo concert earlier in October, she confirmed that she hadn't left the company on bad terms.


She added that she had left the agency because she had the hopes of creating a company of her own, putting her decades of experience to good use. “No matter what, even though I left P NATION, whether it was for good or bad, I still have my loyalty with PSY oppa. He’s held me down, even though, you know, we’ve had our whatever, I’m still loyal to him. He’s still the same with me.”

She went on to praise the singer, adding: “Even ’til this day, even though I did leave P NATION, I can still stand here very confidently saying that PSY is one of the best, production-wise. He’s so good at creativity. Just, everything… he’s a perfectionist.”

