Barbie cleared for release by Philippines' censor board despite controversial map scene

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Barbie, the highly anticipated movie along with creating a lot of buzz has also created controversy due to its controversial map scene. 

Vietnam has banned the movie from release but the Philippines has decided to allow the release with controversial map scene getting blurred.

The scene that created controversy shows the nine-dash line on the world map as a U-shaped marking which is seen as strengthening Chinese territorial claims deep into the South China Sea. 

This marking is opposed by several countries including Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunie, they consider it a violation of their territorial integrity and sovereignty, reports Mid-day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, In a letter made public on Wednesday, the Phillippines' Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTPCB) said, "We have exhausted all possible resources to arrive at the decision. After consulting with legal experts and foreign affairs officials, we have concluded that there's no basis to ban the film."

However, in a separate letter, the MTPCB has requested the studio executives to blur the controversial map scene.

The censor board of Phillippines was convinced that the cartoonish map of the world in the film was not intended to undermine the stance of countries in conflicts with China on the nine-dash line issue.

The highly anticipated Barbie will be released in theatres on July 21. 

