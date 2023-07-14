Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish has recently opened up on how Barbie and director Greta Gerwig “pulled” her out from “writer’s block and self-doubt”.



Speaking on Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, Eilish revealed she and her brother and music producer Finneas, wrote song, What I was Made for? while going through a “frustration in writing”.

“We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, ‘Man, I don't know if we can do this anymore’. And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he's a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, 'Oh, I can't do this anymore,’” explained the 21-year-old.

Eilish however mentioned Gerwig “just pulled it out of me, I don't know”.

The songstress told the host she and Finneas saw an early cut of Barbie and at the end of the screening, Gerwig asked them to “make something if they were inspired”.

Elaborating on the process of writing song for Barbie, Eilish disclosed, “The start of writing this song, the first day of writing, Finneas and I, especially me because it's from my perspective, we were purely only thinking about Barbie.”

“I did not think about myself once in the writing process. So that's the full first verse, pre-chorus, chorus, maybe second verse, all in one night,” stated the singer.



Eilish pointed out that she didn’t want to “come off conceited”, but she believed this thing where she was making this song was like “I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it”.

“It is one of the most incredible things I get to experience in my life,” remarked the Grammy winner.

Eilish mentioned, “I was like, 'Oh, I absolutely was writing about myself,' but I was thinking about myself from a third person.”

“And I was thinking about myself objectively, which also made me feel really connected to her, me,” added the singer.

Meanwhile, Eilish song for Barbie is out now.