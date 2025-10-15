Cardi B reveals reason behind being ‘very proud' of herself

Cardi B expresses she is “very proud” of her music success

Cardi B just revealed the she is “very proud” of her success.

At the album release party of Am I the Drama? the 33-year-old rap star could be seen getting emotional and confessed that she is amazed by what she has managed to achieve.

Cardi B, who released Am I the Drama? in September - told PAPER Magazine: "I was really emotional because I was very proud of myself. It wasn't even just because I was putting the album out, it's because I have worked so hard these past two months, nonstop, and I've been doing it all while I'm carrying [a baby], and all those thoughts just came to my head. Like, 'Wow, the album is about to come out, and I worked my a** off.'”

"I just feel like nobody really understands when you say, you working your a** off, and you see the results. You see the love. You feeling the energy of your hard work," the Bodak Yellow hitmaker added.

Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018, and she feels she has grown a lot since then.

The chart-topping rapper shared: "When I put out my first album, people have to remember I didn't even understand what the big deal was [about] putting out an album. I thought putting out an album was like, 'Okay, you just got to put out a project.'”

Cardi B continued, "This one, I understood how serious it was, and I wanted it to be something that I love. All these songs I personally love. All these songs, these are the songs I picked from out of a selection.”

"When I did Invasion of Privacy, I didn't have a selection. I was rushing to get it out the way, because I know I had to do music videos and I was going to give birth to Kulture,” she added.

"This time, I took my time. Not only that, but in the past seven years, I grew so much. I had a couple of kids. Now, I’m really in the industry. I was navigating it. I was understanding it. I was learning it. I was learning myself. I was growing up," Cardi B concluded.